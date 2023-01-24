Edit Account-Sign Out
Swans in a South Downs village pond startle passers-by

Swans in a South Downs village pond have been startling passers-by.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 11:47am

The birds have caused a public flap on a number of occasions after appearing to be in difficulty in the water.

In fact, the birds – on Storrington village pond – have been there for years … and are fake.

But they are still managing to ruffle feathers and fool lots of people who have expressed concerns about them being ‘motionless’ and ‘stuck in ice’ during recent freezing conditions.

'Swans' at Storrington village pond are startling passers-by. The swans were introduced some time ago to deter geese
Some have been so worried that they have reported the birds’ ‘predicament’ to the RSPCA.

But the public reaction continues to amuse locals who admit that the swans can appear realistic from a distance.

Some took to social media this week sharing their experiences after one woman said she was about to try and ‘rescue’ the birds.

Some people have been concerned about swans at Storrington village pond being 'stuck in ice'

Another said she thought it was strange when the ‘swans’ were ‘still out swimming at night.’

The fake birds were first introduced to the pond to deter geese.

