Swans in a South Downs village pond have been startling passers-by.

The birds have caused a public flap on a number of occasions after appearing to be in difficulty in the water.

In fact, the birds – on Storrington village pond – have been there for years … and are fake.

But they are still managing to ruffle feathers and fool lots of people who have expressed concerns about them being ‘motionless’ and ‘stuck in ice’ during recent freezing conditions.

The swans were introduced some time ago to deter geese

Some have been so worried that they have reported the birds’ ‘predicament’ to the RSPCA.

But the public reaction continues to amuse locals who admit that the swans can appear realistic from a distance.

Some took to social media this week sharing their experiences after one woman said she was about to try and ‘rescue’ the birds.

Some people have been concerned about swans at Storrington village pond being 'stuck in ice'

Another said she thought it was strange when the ‘swans’ were ‘still out swimming at night.’