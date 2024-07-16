Take a look inside Sussex cottage for sale close the most famous battlefield in English history

The delightful period cottage is situated in a highly desirable central location at Lower Lake, not far from the battlefield and historic abbey.
It is close to the railway station, with mainline services to London and a short walk from the bustling the High Street, with it's excellent shops and restaurants.
The cottage has been modernised over recent years and now provides compact and well planned accommodation with gas fired central heating, underfloor heating to the ground floor and radiators above.On the ground floor is a sitting room directly leading into the fitted kitchen with a garden room beyond. On the first floor is the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom, which includes a shower cubicle. The second bedroom is above approached via a steep staircase. The delightful garden is well established and offers privacy.The cottage has a modern fitted kitchen and a bathroom with tiled walls and a fitted white suite comprising a panelled bath with mixer taps and shower attachment, pedestal wash hand basin, dual flush close coupled low level wc and a large shower cubicle with a shower having an adjustable head. Spotlights, radiator and an extractor fan. Cupboard housing the gas fired combi boiler for hot water and central heating.From the garden room are steps leading up to a large area of enclosed garden predominantly laid to lawn with shrub borders. The garden has mature hedges and offers a good level of privacy. There is a small patio and large timber shed.
The property is on the market with Campbell’s freehold for £299,950.
Have you read? In pictures: Take a look inside ten bedroomed Sussex Edwardian mansion for sale with sea views
Have you read? In pictures: Sussex man hires a crane to prove point in planning row over garden shed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.