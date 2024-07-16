Take a look inside Sussex cottage for sale close the most famous battlefield in English history

The cottage has been modernised over recent years and now provides compact and well planned accommodation with gas fired central heating, underfloor heating to the ground floor and radiators above.On the ground floor is a sitting room directly leading into the fitted kitchen with a garden room beyond. On the first floor is the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom, which includes a shower cubicle. The second bedroom is above approached via a steep staircase. The delightful garden is well established and offers privacy.The cottage has a modern fitted kitchen and a bathroom with tiled walls and a fitted white suite comprising a panelled bath with mixer taps and shower attachment, pedestal wash hand basin, dual flush close coupled low level wc and a large shower cubicle with a shower having an adjustable head. Spotlights, radiator and an extractor fan. Cupboard housing the gas fired combi boiler for hot water and central heating.From the garden room are steps leading up to a large area of enclosed garden predominantly laid to lawn with shrub borders. The garden has mature hedges and offers a good level of privacy. There is a small patio and large timber shed.