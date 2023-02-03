Some shops in the centre Priory Meadow remain empty and closed nearly three weeks after the devastating floods on January 16.

HMV at Priory Meadow

HMV – the only mainstream outlet for music and film in the town is completely empty. A note on the door reads ‘we’ll be back’.

The Works, directly opposite, which stocks books, crafts and art supplies, is also closed with industrial dehumidifiers in place and a note in the window stating ‘We are closed due to major flood damage’ and directing people to ordering online or using the Eastbourne branch of the store.

Priory Meadow re-opened its car parking on January 27, but with new temporary daily opening hours. The car park is open each day at 7am, last entry will be at 6pm and the car park will be closed and locked at 7pm.

