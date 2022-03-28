Take a look inside this Hastings property which has a fascinating past

The period property in Brook Street, close to the main shopping centre and railway station, was once the home for horses which pulled Hastings trams many years ago.

The entire property was used as stabling for the horses who were stabled on the two upper floors of this Victorian property around 100 years ago. The dramatic steps which connect the three floors of the building were formerly a ramp for the horses. The dramatic steps which connect the three floors of the building were formerly a ramp for the horses. Giant iron lintels and internal beams are testament to the integrity of the building and lend it a slightly industrial warehouse-style feel.

The property has a very large square footage flexible accommodation and the possibility of an integrated or separate commercial unit on the ground floor.

Living accommodation spans the top two floors of the building and includes three double sized bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor and a dramatic and light-filled open plan living space with kitchen and shower room on the upper floor. Plus large storage space in the mezzanine off the living area. The living space is an unusual and interesting wedge-shape, has gabled ceilings with huge wooden beams and five floor to ceiling windows along one side which flood the room with natural light. On this floor there’s also a shower room with a loo and hand basin. There’s also a mezzanine area accessed by steps from the main living space which, although not giving full head height could be very useful storage space.

The commercial or retail space on the ground floor has separate utilities and the new owner could reinstate windows on this floor. The ceiling is very high and has a great industrial/studio feel to it. There’s a possibility to re-instate this space as being integral to the upper floors to make one enormous living unit with a ground floor studio or living area. The roof is gabled.

The building is freehold and on the market for £650,000 with Unique Property Company London Ltd. There is car parking space to the front of the building. Pictures by Zoopla.

