Take a look inside this newly re-opened Hastings town centre pub

The Prince Albert pub in Hastings town centre has re-opened under new management after being closed for the past five months.

The pub, in Cornwallis Street, near St Andrew’s Square, welcomed customers back on Thursday evening. When we visited on Saturday afternoon the pub was packed with people enjoying a really good, relaxed, atmosphere.

The team, led by experienced London publican Tom, have also teamed up with local artisan cheese shop Cheese On Sea, who have taken over the kitchen.

Tom has used his extensive beer knowledge to provide a wide variety to suit all tastes with a good selection of bottled Belgian beers, including Trappiste, Framboise and Gueuze and a draught German imported lager.

There was also a very good selection of real ales and craft beers on offer including IPA’s pale ales and dark beers.

At present the pub is opening from 4pm on week days and from 1pm from Friday – Sunday, but hoped to eventually open daily from 11am – 11pm. You can keep up to date on the pub’s Instagram page.

If you love beer and the relaxed atmosphere of a good street corner local, then the Prince Albert is well worth a visit.

1 . Prince Albert Inside the Prince Albert Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . The Prince Albert Inside the Prince Albert Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Prince Albert Beers on offer at the Prince Albert Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Prince Albert Inside the Prince Albert Photo: supplied Photo Sales