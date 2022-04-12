Talented young Worthing writer wins two competitions

Flora Burleigh, a year-11 student at Our Lady of Sion School, won the senior category in a poetry competition run by The Independent Schools Association.

Author Steven Camden, who judged the competition, said: “Holy smokes. This was stunning. So much to unpick. I can feel the thought and feeling that you have poured into this. Amazing.”

Flora Burleigh with Nicky Babbage-Clark from Worthing Rotary Club and Helen Holloway, head of English at Our Lady of Sion School

Flora also won the senior category of the Rotary Young Writers Competition at both club and district level with her piece about the environment, a cause close to her heart.

Nicky Babbage-Clark, from the Worthing Rotary Club, presented Flora with her prizes and said her entry would now be put forward for the national award.

The judges said Flora’s entry, called The Environment, was an interesting and imaginative piece of writing, comparing ruining the environment with unruly teenagers.

Helen Holloway, head of English, said: “Flora is an exceptionally talented English student. We are so proud of her achievements.”