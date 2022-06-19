The Oakwood team were running for school business manager Hayley Matthews, 42, who has just been given the all clear after having breast cancer.

Hayley walked the 5k course at Horsham Park with her husband Simon and sons Olly an Toby while her friends and colleagues walked and jogged.

So far the team has raised £9,9884,52p. You can donate to the team’s total here.

Here are a selection of pictures of the Oakwood team during the event.

