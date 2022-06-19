Team of 49 from Horley school raise nearly £10,000 for colleague by taking part in Race for Life - picture special

A team of 49 family, friends and colleagues from Oakwood School in Horley helped raise nearly £10,000 by taking part in Horsham’s Race for Life.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 2:02 pm

The Oakwood team were running for school business manager Hayley Matthews, 42, who has just been given the all clear after having breast cancer.

Hayley walked the 5k course at Horsham Park with her husband Simon and sons Olly an Toby while her friends and colleagues walked and jogged.

So far the team has raised £9,9884,52p. You can donate to the team’s total here.

Here are a selection of pictures of the Oakwood team during the event.

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Photo: Mark Dunford

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Photo: Mark Dunford

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Photo: Mark Dunford

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Oakwood School at Horsham Race for Life 2022

Photo: Mark Dunford

Hayley MatthewsHorsham
