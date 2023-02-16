A 14-year-old boy from Mid Sussex and his friend from Bournemouth aim to walk 84 miles along Hadrian’s Wall for charity.

George Harding, who attends Warden Park Academy, and Harri White, 14, who is in the Bournemouth Sea Cadets, plan to complete the four-day trek unsupported from May 31 to June 3.

The adventure, in aid of The Bowra charity foundation, will begin in Bowness-on-Solway and finish in Wallsend with the pair camping each night.

George, who also plays rugby for Haywards Heath Rugby Club, told the Middy he is looking forward to it.

He said: “I haven’t really been up north. It’s a new experience because, apart from the South Downs walk that we did last summer I haven’t really done these long walks that much in different parts of England.”

But he and Harri both know it will not be easy, having already completed a 78-mile hike along the South Downs Way last summer, raising £2,500.

George said: “Harri’s feet were really bad – they were all blistered. So that and the weight, because we’re carrying all the kit, will probably be the hardest thing.”

The Bowra Foundation helps people recovering from neurological disorders.

George said he wanted to help because both his father and Harri’s guardian were in the military and know people who have suffered strokes and other related conditions.

He explained that ‘unsupported’ does not mean they will be completely on their own.

“My Dad and my friend’s guardian will be travelling 12 hours behind us,” said George, adding that if they run into trouble and stay put the adult walkers will catch up to them.

The boys plan to put up a ‘bivvy’ between four trees and sleep in sleeping bags underneath like they did on their South Downs walk.

George said: “It's pretty scary when you’re in a dark wood on your own.”

Speaking about last year’s South Downs trek he said: “The second night we were going to the right spot but the woods had poo and stuff in it so we weren’t sleeping there. We just slept under the stars that night. That was alright, I wasn't really scared there.”

George thanked The Sussex Biltong who make meat for treks like this and Adventure Nutrition rations.