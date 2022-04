Adur and Worthing Police said a 16-year-old boy sustained a broken arm after an 'assault' at Goring Gap, close to Aldsworth Avenue, around 8.55pm last Wednesday (April 20).

"A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing," a police statement read.

"Contact us [online or via 101] if you witnessed it, quoting 1027 of 20/04."

Police said enquiries are ongoing after the incident at Goring Gap