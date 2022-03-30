Teens arrested after large knife seen in Hastings seafront ‘altercation’

Police said the report was made by a police CCTV operator who saw a large knife being pulled from a rucksack by a boy on the seafront in front of St Mary in the Castle, at around 5.15pm on Thursday (March 24).

A police spokesman said: “An altercation ensued involving the boy and a number of other young people before some of the group dispersed and ran from the area.

“Officers were quickly on scene and arrested a boy on suspicion of being in possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and affray.”

No knife was found during the arrest and a Section 60 order was authorised allowing officers to conduct stop and searches.

During searches two lock knives and bags of Class B drugs were found.

Three more boys were arrested on suspicion of offences including possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; affray; and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug, said police.

Searches were also conducted at an associated address where drugs and weapons were found.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

The other three boys have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Beek said: “Thanks to the vigilance of a police CCTV operator, officers were able to quickly respond to reports of a knife in the town centre and disrupt a group of people involved in an altercation.

“Knife crime, violence and anti-social behaviour has no place in our community and when we become aware of incidents like this, we will use the policing powers available to us to address it. Sometimes that’s a dispersal order or like in this instance, a Section 60 order allowing stop and search.

“This proved effective in allowing us to search for harmful weapons and drugs, and was done with the purpose of protecting people from harm, keeping our communities safe and identifying those intent on committing offences.

“This altercation happened in a busy tourist location on a sunny day, and we understand it may have caused distress for those who were in the area at the time. We hope our robust response provides some reassurance that we take reports of this nature very seriously and will respond appropriately.

“We continue to ask anyone who did see what happened to contact us if they have any information which could assist with the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 961 of 24/03. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.