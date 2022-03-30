Hastings town centre sex assault on woman - Bexhill man arrested

Sussex Police has appealed for the victim of a sexual assault in Hastings to get in touch after leaving the scene before officers were able to speak to her.

Officers on patrol in Robertson Street were alerted by door staff from a bar in the town centre about a man committing the offence at 10.30pm on Friday, March 18, according to police.

The spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female, and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

SUS-200309-153000001

“But the victim left the scene outside the HSBC bank branch before officers could speak with her.”

Police are appealing for the woman to come forward.

Witnesses can report information to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1530 of 18/03.