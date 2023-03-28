As the Michelin Guide 2023 has been published, here are the 23 East Sussex restaurants that feature on the prestigious list.

On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.

French tyre manufacturer Michelin has been running The Guide since 1990 and awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

The acquisition or loss of a star or stars can have dramatic effects on the success of a restaurant.

Here are the 21 East Sussex venues in the county which feature in this year’s guide….

1 . Burnt Orange, Brighton A neighbourhood restaurant and late-night bar in the beating heart of Brighton, moments from the seafront and just a few streets from the historic Lanes. Photo: JPI

2 . The Little Fish Market, Brighton The Little Fish Market is owned and managed by the Chef Duncan Ray - offering a very relaxed dining experience for 20 diners. Photo: JPI

3 . Tasting Room in Alfriston The Tasting Room restaurant offers breath-taking, panoramic views of the Vineyard and South Downs. Head Chef, Chris Bailey, and his team serve a new take on contemporary, ingredient-focussed British cuisine, using the finest seasonal produce available from the land, sea, and garden of the British Isles. Photo: JPI

4 . etch Restaurant in Brighton etch. is MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards’ flagship restaurant located on Church Road. It currently holds a Michelin Plate, five Good Food Guide and 3 AA Rosettes. Photo: JPI