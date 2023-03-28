Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.
On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.
On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.

The 21 East Sussex restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide

As the Michelin Guide 2023 has been published, here are the 23 East Sussex restaurants that feature on the prestigious list.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:34 BST

On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.

French tyre manufacturer Michelin has been running The Guide since 1990 and awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Immigration officers arrest man at Bognor Regis service station

Construction of new Horsham Aldi store may now be back on track after delays

The 11 West Sussex restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023

The acquisition or loss of a star or stars can have dramatic effects on the success of a restaurant.

Here are the 21 East Sussex venues in the county which feature in this year’s guide….

A neighbourhood restaurant and late-night bar in the beating heart of Brighton, moments from the seafront and just a few streets from the historic Lanes.

1. Burnt Orange, Brighton

A neighbourhood restaurant and late-night bar in the beating heart of Brighton, moments from the seafront and just a few streets from the historic Lanes. Photo: JPI

The Little Fish Market is owned and managed by the Chef Duncan Ray - offering a very relaxed dining experience for 20 diners.

2. The Little Fish Market, Brighton

The Little Fish Market is owned and managed by the Chef Duncan Ray - offering a very relaxed dining experience for 20 diners. Photo: JPI

The Tasting Room restaurant offers breath-taking, panoramic views of the Vineyard and South Downs. Head Chef, Chris Bailey, and his team serve a new take on contemporary, ingredient-focussed British cuisine, using the finest seasonal produce available from the land, sea, and garden of the British Isles.

3. Tasting Room in Alfriston

The Tasting Room restaurant offers breath-taking, panoramic views of the Vineyard and South Downs. Head Chef, Chris Bailey, and his team serve a new take on contemporary, ingredient-focussed British cuisine, using the finest seasonal produce available from the land, sea, and garden of the British Isles. Photo: JPI

etch. is MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards’ flagship restaurant located on Church Road. It currently holds a Michelin Plate, five Good Food Guide and 3 AA Rosettes.

4. etch Restaurant in Brighton

etch. is MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards’ flagship restaurant located on Church Road. It currently holds a Michelin Plate, five Good Food Guide and 3 AA Rosettes. Photo: JPI

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Great BritainBognor RegisWest SussexHorshamAldi