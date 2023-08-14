The Association of Sussex Artists’ Annual Exhibition opens in Horsham’s Drill Hall this week

There will be hundreds of artworks on display at Horsham’s Drill Hall starting this week.

The Association of Sussex Artists’ (ASA) Annual Exhibition opens to the public on Friday, August 18, and continues until Saturday, August 26.

The work of around 100 artists will be on show with prices ranging from £30 to around £3,000.

ASA committee member Mick Oakey said: “There genuinely is something there for everyone, whatever your tastes and preferences.”

A Glean of Herons by Alison Ingram, oil on canvas, 50cm x 50cm.

There will be paintings, drawings, items of sculpture and pottery, with pieces by both professional and amateur artists.

Visit www.associationofsussexartists.co.uk or find the ASA at www.facebook.com/AssociationofSussexArtists or www.instagram.com/associationofsussexartists.

Visitors can vote for their favourite artworks, with People’s Choice awards going to the most popular at the end of the show. They can also chat to the artists.

Snowdrops — Galanthus Nivalis, watercolour by Linda Lasham

Mick said: “Despite the ‘interesting times’ in which we currently live we are proud to do our bit by presenting another showcase for some of the best artists’ work in Sussex.”

ASA Patron Lady Emma Barnard, of Parham House, said: “It is extremely encouraging to see that the arts are so vividly alive and flourishing across our beautiful county from East to West; their power to inspire and uplift has, perhaps, never been so important.”