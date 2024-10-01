The Beachy Head Story - I visited the heritage centre on the day it closed

The Beachy Head Story – a free exhibition which explores the history of the surrounding area – is among discretionary services that has been cut by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) and one that has been met with an outcry of disappointment from the local community.

The closure by the council comes amid efforts to save £2.7 million of additional in-year savings, on top of the £3 million already agreed as part of its 2024/25 budget.

When I first entered the heritage centre I could see why it meant so much to so many people, both local and tourists.

History from millennia ago, all from the beautiful South Downs, Eastbourne and Beachy Head, all documented in a building looked after by wonderful and enthusiastic staff.

My personal favourite exhibition was the story of the ‘Beachy Head woman’ who was found to have walked from northern Cyprus, all the way to Eastbourne, before eventually perishing in her early 20s, a story that still boggles my mind even after leaving the exhibit.

Another favourite exhibit was the table of famed author Lewis Carroll, who I did not know spent many a year in Eastbourne, holidaying in the town 19 times, making his first visit in 1877.

After taking in all the heritage centre had to offer, I came away from my visit with a newly found love and interest in the local area. As a person who is not an Eastbourne native, I have a new fascination for the place that I now call home.

However, with the doors to the heritage centre now firmly closed, I’m disappointed that other people won’t get to experience the passion behind the Beachy Head Story.

Despite the disappointment of the heritage centre closing, there is some hope for the future, with Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt stating that the council will be ‘inviting expressions of interest in the running of the site, with a view to it reopening under a new operator in spring 2025.’

Hopefully this comes true, so that generations of people can enjoy and explore the very rich history of Eastbourne and beyond.

