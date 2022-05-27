The best Fish and Chip shops in Bexhill and Battle according to Tripadvisor

National Fish and Chip Day (NF&CD) was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

The event takes place every year and aims to encourage people to support their local restaurants.

Fish and chip shops are facing the biggest crisis in their 160-year-old history, according to a warning issued by the trade organisation representing the industry.

The Squirrel Inn - N Trade Rd, Battle - 4.5/5 - 811 reviews. Picture from Google.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers revealed his fears in March that rising costs will lead to thousands of fish and chip restaurants going under.

To celebrate the day and help out some of our local restaurants, we’ve collected the top 11 chippies’ in the town according to Tripadvisor.

User’s are able to review restaurants out of five and these are the ones that totaled the highest overall.

The Sackville Bistro - De La Warr Parade, Bexhill-on-Sea - 4.5/5 - 431 reviews

Athena's Fish and Chips - 33 Western Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea - 4.5/5 - 394 reviews. Picture from Google.

Trinity of Battle - The Chapel, 55 High St, Battle - 4.5/5 - 336 reviews

The Royal Oak - Woodmans Green Road, Battle - 4.5/5 - 330 reviews. Picture from Google.

The Ash Tree - Brown Bread St, Ashburnham, Battle - 4.5/5 - 289 reviews. Picture from Google.

Marino's Fish Restaurant and Takeaway - 60 Sackville Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea - 4.5/5 - 280 reviews. Picture from Google.

The Plough Inn - Plough Ln, Battle - 4.5/5 - 141 reviews. Picture from Google.

Peter's Fish Bar - 25 London Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea - 4.5/5 - 62 reviews. Picture from Google.

Blue Anchor Fish and Chips - 123 London Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea - 4.5/5 - 29 reviews. Picture from Google.