The Glamour Club teams up with homecare provider to combat loneliness in Worthing

Live-in homecare provider Promedica24 West Sussex is sponsoring The Glamour Club for the fourth consecutive year, to host a series of events which bring the Worthing community together.

The Glamour Club’s pioneering vintage and themed events are ‘A Great Night Out During the Day’ and are bi-monthly.

They are held on Saturday afternoons and provide guests with a unique experience and a safe space for those looking for company and to meet new friends.

The events include all you can eat afternoon tea and bottomless hot drinks, as well as sophisticated live entertainment.

The Glamour Club Valentine's Event

The guests can people watch, dance, and socialise and anyone who has ever suffered loneliness and social isolation is welcome.

Last month’s event was Valentine’s themed, with a full house of sixty attendees and dedicated volunteers in The Hope Centre at St Stephens Church in Worthing dressed in red and surrounded by love themed balloons.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, was also present, alongside the mayor of Worthing Henna Chowdhury and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, showing their support for ending loneliness, social isolation and exclusion.

The Glamour Club is the brainchild of Janice Moth, founder of It Socks to be Lonely Sometimes, a pioneering social health innovation organisation.

The events act as an innovative vehicle for the recovery of entire communities that have been impacted by loneliness, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glamour Club events are also dementia friendly, with all volunteers undergoing dementia training, the organisation is disability confident, and the events themselves are intergenerational and eco-friendly.

The next Glamour Club event is Big Hats and Big Bonnets Bonanza! themed and will take place on April 22 at St Stephens Church.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought online on The Glamour Club website.

This includes afternoon tea with freshly made sandwiches and a selection of traditional cakes along with unlimited cups of tea or coffee.

Mr Loughton said: “This is such an important event as loneliness is one of the biggest challenges facing our society.

"During the pandemic, we knocked on doors checking on our neighbours’ wellbeing, but this needs to happen every day of every year for people who otherwise would not come out of their homes.

"Events like this are fantastic at getting people out, socialising with other people – in my view, the best therapy of all for ending loneliness.

"We need more events like this.”

Jo White-Smith, partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, said: “Loneliness can be as detrimental to our health as smoking, and recent research by Age UK found that 1.4 million older people in the UK are often lonely.

"Events such as The Glamour Club are so important for the community and we are delighted to sponsor and support it as a local business.

“At every event, there is palpable excitement from our guests, many having attended several times, dressing up, and enjoying some good food and great entertainment.

"There is truly nothing like it in Worthing.”

To buy tickets to an event visit www.theglamourclub.co.uk/buy-a-ticket

For more information on Promedica24, visit promedica24.co.uk

