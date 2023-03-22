The owner of a restaurant in Worthing, which is closing down after 20 years, has revealed his future plans.

Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food.

Sadly, the independent business – to the east of the town centre and on the main A259 – has now closed its doors.

The business owner, Jason Earl, confirmed the news on Facebook on Sunday (March 19). He wrote: "That’s a wrap. Thanks for the last 20 years.

Announcing the restaurant's sad closure, the owners said: “Thank you to our wonderful friends and family and all our amazing customers, we love you all. Goodbye from Jason, Josh & Cocks Kitchen.” Photo: Cocks Kitchen

“THANK YOU to our wonderful friends and family and all our amazing customers, we love you all. It’s not goodbye, we will be back with our Street Food truck at various events and we are available to hire for any function.”

Jason has now revealed why he made the decision to close down.

Speaking to the Worthing Herald, he said: “My son [Maximilian Cosmo Earl] passed away suddenly last year, on April 1. He was 23.

"My whole life changed overnight. I stopped working for two months so had no income. I spent my whole working life trying to earn as much as money as I could to spend more time with the kids.

Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food. Photo: Google Street View

“The way I looked at life changed. I wanted to spend more time with my family. I had a new child who was nearly two at the time.

"I want to build my work around me rather than me around my work. I’m a much better person because of my son."

Jason, who ran the business with his son Josh, said it was a difficult decision to close as he ‘really enjoyed’ working at Cocks Kitchen.

"We were busier than we ever have been with smallest amount of staff we’ve ever had,” he said. “It was going really well so the next level is to employ extra staff and open all hours.

Jason Earl, owner of Cocks Kitchen in Worthing, made 35 meals a day for Worthing Soup Kitchen and gave out fruit and vegetables in front of the restaurant. Photo: Steve Robards SR2102112

"That would involve extra stress, which I don’t need that after the year I’ve had. I want to just do what I do enjoy doing.

“So I’m just going to concentrate on the [Street Food Revolution] events, which means I can choose when I work.

"We are doing the street stuff successfully already. It’s always been 50/50 but I’d much do it 100% and put enthusiasm into it.

"I love dealing with people. Being at the forefront of a food business gives you such a buzz. It’s such an enjoyable thing to do.”

Jason works part time with Virgin Atlantic serving up food ‘around the world’. He said that is his ‘dream job’, adding: “I can do my events on top of that so it’s a no brainer really.

"We are just doing the stuff I love. The food truck stuff is amazing.

"You turn up at people’s houses and do something for them. I blow them away and there are no bills involved for me.”

The restaurant owner made the news in 2021 after giving up his time and kitchen to make dozens of meals a day for the town’s homeless community. Click here to read more.

The management team first announced its decision to move on earlier this year.

A Facebook post on January 30 read: “After 20 years of running the cafe Jason and the team have decided it’s time for a new chapter, with family commitments and new exciting projects.”

Sunday was the restaurant’s last day in Worthing, with people able to get a final delivery or takeaway from the beloved business. Customers could also ‘grab a momento’ or make an offer on the items in the café, which were up for sale.

