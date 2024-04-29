Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which starts from The Broadway on Sunday morning, May 19, is also a fun day out for all ages who do not feel like getting on a bike.

The riders will set off at 8.30am (registration 7am-9.30am) with activities for children straight after. These include Matt Fiddes Martial Arts and a Walkhouse Dance display, as well as a Paws on Track dog show, with live musical entertainers in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Boughton, founder and CEO of Thakeham, said: “We wish the participants and their friends and family a great day while raising funds for worthy local causes.”

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024 on Sunday morning, May 19, will have activities for children as well as a Paws on Track dog show

He said grassroots sport is important for thriving communities, adding that Thakeham is pleased to bring people of all ages together by supporting the bike ride for a second consecutive year.

Chairman of the Bike Ride Team Mike Oliver said: “It’s getting exciting.” He said the routes have all been checked, adding: “They’ll be rechecked for your safety, so you’re good to go and the weather will be with you.”