The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024: families can bring their dogs to a fun day out for all ages
The event, which starts from The Broadway on Sunday morning, May 19, is also a fun day out for all ages who do not feel like getting on a bike.
The riders will set off at 8.30am (registration 7am-9.30am) with activities for children straight after. These include Matt Fiddes Martial Arts and a Walkhouse Dance display, as well as a Paws on Track dog show, with live musical entertainers in the afternoon.
Rob Boughton, founder and CEO of Thakeham, said: “We wish the participants and their friends and family a great day while raising funds for worthy local causes.”
He said grassroots sport is important for thriving communities, adding that Thakeham is pleased to bring people of all ages together by supporting the bike ride for a second consecutive year.
Chairman of the Bike Ride Team Mike Oliver said: “It’s getting exciting.” He said the routes have all been checked, adding: “They’ll be rechecked for your safety, so you’re good to go and the weather will be with you.”
Visit www.hhbikeride.co.uk or call 01444 455694 to register. To be part of the Team and help call Ruth on 01444 453399 or email [email protected]. Organisers thanked Mid Sussex BiPolar UK and Sussex Search & Rescue, the charities they are supporting, for offering to be marshals throughout the day. They also thanked their sponsors Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart, Amphibian Scaffolding and the bike ride volunteers, as well as the Co-op and Waitrose for providing water and bananas.