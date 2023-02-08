The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride returns in time for its tenth anniversary

Haywards Heath’s huge community bike ride is back this spring after ‘a slight Covid blip’, the Haywards Heath Town Team has announced.

The event is set for Sunday, May 14, with all entry fees and sponsorship going to Know Dementia and the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s.

The bike ride will work closely with the local Rotary Club as well.

Haywards Heath Town Team chairman Ruth de Mierre said: “It will be just as challenging a ride for you ‘serious’ riders, exhilarating for our ‘weekenders’ and a truly fun family day for all of us.

Cyclists at The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride in 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

“Once again, we’ll have four routes – from the family friendly 12 mile to the ‘Wiggins Way’ at 74 miles for cyclists wanting a true challenge. As in previous years, all riders will be ‘chipped’, so everyone will know just how well they did. And not only will there be Feed Stations for the longer routes, but we’ve also ordered extra Portaloos, where other facilities aren’t available.”

She added: “Over the years, we’ve raised over £150,000 for our local charities.”

Mid Sussex MP and former town councillor Mims Davies is firing the starting gun. She said: “It was such great news when our Bike Ride began all those years’ ago. I was on the Broadway helping register new entrants and families and I’m so delighted to be beginning the tenth anniversary. It’s such a wonderful way of bringing the community together, getting families active as well as raising the most enormous amount of money for local charities.”

The Town Team thanked the event’s sponsors, including Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding.

Rob Boughton, CEO of Thakeham, said the business is thrilled to support the bike ride.

The event in The Broadway will feature live music and a commemorative medal for everyone.

Mike Oliver, chairman of the Bike Ride Team, said: "We’re delighted and truly grateful to welcome back our loyal sponsors.” He added: “Just as importantly, thanks to our Town Council Team, led by Steve Trice, and to the Rotary club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath.”