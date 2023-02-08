Burgess Hill singer, 16, wins competition judged by EastEnders star Anita Dobson

A 16-year-old singer from Burgess Hill has won the Sussex Superstars competition after weeks of heats.

Emily Milton, who attends Burgess Hill Academy, came first in the event at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Saturday, February 4, during the Focus Foundation’s charity Winter Ball.

The judges included EastEnders and West End star Anita Dobson, as well as singer and dancer Jacquie Brunjes.

Emily said that winning was ‘an incredible feeling’ and is thankful for the support of her family, friends and everyone involved.

Burgess Hill singer Emily Milton, 16, with EastEnders star Anita Dobson at the the Sussex Superstars final.

Emily’s mother Sarah, 42, said: “Emily thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience of Sussex Superstars and met some amazing people. The audition process was quite nerve wracking but it has really helped her confidence when it comes to performing.”

Emily, who is now studying for her GCSEs, won £1,500, plus a festival contract, which begins with the Brighton Gin Fest where she will be guest singer. She hopes that her victory will lead to other performing opportunities in the future.

The Sussex Superstars contest held four heats in November and December last year with ten contestants per heat. Then two contestants from each heat, and two wildcard votes, were put through to the semi final on December 15. From these ten semi-finalists, five were selected for grand final.

Burgess Hill singer Emily Milton, 16, performs at the the Sussex Superstars final.

Some 15 of Emily’s family and friends went along on the night to support her and she wowed the audience with her version of ‘Heart of Stone’ from Six the Musical. Anita Dobson told Emily that she had no doubt she would make it big in the West End.

Sarah said that she and her family are ‘incredibly proud’ of Emily and called her performance ‘outstanding’. She added: “Emily’s strength and determination is awe inspiring and she has a very bright future ahead of her.”

The Winter Ball raised money for Off The Fence Trust Limited, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, Table Talk Foundation, The Starr Trust and the Wolo Foundation.

Emily recently raised £1,277 for the MND Association by releasing her single ‘Believe’. The track was written and recorded in honour of her father Lance, 51, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last April.