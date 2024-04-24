The ​Hastings Carnival Sea Court is crowned

​It took place on Sunday April 14 at the East Hastings sea angling club, at the Stade.

The contest was judged by the Hastings Mayor Margi O'Callaghan, the Deputy Mayor, Heather Bishop and Kevin Boorman.

The Carnival Sea Queen for 2024 is Anna Holer and she will be assisted by her attendants, Nicola Cox and Sharon Joy.

Carnival Chairman, Reg Wood said: "I would like to thank the contestants, judges and the carnival committee for a successful evening. Anna will be the perfect Sea Queen.

"This year's Carnival will take place on Saturday 10th August, come and enjoy the fun."

Moving away from the traditional concept of a Carnival Queen and her attendants. The Old Town Carnival Committee came up with idea of a Sea Court, with a Sea Court with the aim of being more inclusive.

Keith Leech said: “Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee has never subscribed to the ‘Glamour Model’ school preferring instead to select its court on personality and affection for Hastings so removing the stereotypical image of a carnival court and replacing it with a ‘Sea Court’ to reflect Hastings’ maritime heritage was the logical next step toward a new, much more inclusive Carnival. We are committed to bringing the carnival into the 21st century.”

Entries for this year's Carnival are very welcome. Please email the Secretary [email protected].

Have you read? In pictures: Grade 2 listed restaurant for sale in the busiest street in Hastings Old Town

Have you read? Hastings and Rother pothole protest group tops 3,000 members

1 . Anna Holer New Sea Queen Anna Holer Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Hastings Old Town Carnival Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Hastings Old Town Carnival Photo: supplied