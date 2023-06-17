The King’s first Birthday Honours List: Here is a list of all the Sussex people who have been recognised

Here is a list of all the Sussex people who have been recognised in The King’s first Birthday Honours List

King's Police Medal:Bernard Declan O'REILLY, Deputy Chief Constable, Sussex Police and College of Policing.

OBE:

Professor Ivor GABER, UK Government Adviser, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Professor, Political Journalism, University of Sussex. For services to Media Freedom Internationally.

Companions of the Order of the Bath:

Olivia Clare PINKNEY QPM Chief Constable, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. For services to Policing (West Sussex).

Stephen Frank WELTON Founder and Chair, BGF. For services to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire:Kevin BYRNE Founder, Checkatrade.com. For services to Industry and to Consumer Protection (Arundel, West Sussex)

Jo-Ann D'COSTA-MANUEL Autism Ambassador and Parent Advocate. For services to Children and Young People with Autism (Crawley, West Sussex)

Mark Alexander FAWCETT Chief Executive Officer, Nest Invest. For services to Pension Saving (Hove, East Sussex)

Laura Frances FRETWELL Head of Ceremonial Team, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Etchingham, East Sussex)

Zoe Jane FRY Director, The Outstanding Society. For services to Social Care and Nursing (Shoreham By Sea, West Sussex)

Victoria GRADDEN Head, Royal Navy's Domestic Engagement. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Paul Ragle HARVEY Fundraiser. For services to Charity and to People Living with Alzheimer's and Dementia (Crowborough, East Sussex)

Charlotte HEYES Chief Negotiator and Deputy Director, Trade Negotiations Group, Department for Business and Trade. For services to International Trade (Ticehurst, East Sussex)

Michael HULLS Lighting Designer. For services to Dance and to the Arts (Hastings, East Sussex)

Andrew Fraser LEDGERTON-LYNCH Editor, Fire Magazine. For services to The Fire Fighters Charity and Fire Safety (Worthing, West Sussex)

Georgina Alison May MASTERS Assistant Director, HISP Multi-Academy Trust, Eastleigh, Hampshire. For services to Education (Horsham, West Sussex)

Simon Richard WILLIAMS Director, National Care and Health Improvement Programme. For services to Care (Horsham, West Sussex)Members of the Order of the British Empire:

Professor David Alan COOPER For services to Lift and Escalator Engineering (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Andrew James DANIELS Foster Carer, Credo Care. For services to Children with Disabilities (East Sussex)

Susan DZENDZERA Lately Chief Executive Officer, Gingerbread Corner. For services to Children and to the community in the London Borough of Croydon (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Rosamund Jane GENTLE. For voluntary service to Children with Special Needs and their Families in West Sussex (Chichester, West Sussex)

David Ian HEATON Facilities Manager, Prime Minister's Office. For Public and Voluntary Service (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Professor Raja Anindya Sekhar MUKHERJEE Consultant Psychiatrist, Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (Horsham, West Sussex)

Christine Grace PAYNE Lately General Secretary, Equity. For services to the Trade Union Movement (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Clare Elizabeth SCHERER Chief Executive Officer, The Naval Children's Charity. For services to Royal Navy Families (Chichester, West Sussex)

John Alexander Charles SENNETT Police Staff, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing (Lancing, West Sussex)

David Mark SMITH Lately Chief Executive, Energy Networks Association. For services to the Energy Industry (Brighton, East Sussex)

David UPJOHN Foster Carer, Credo Care. For services to Children with Disabilities (East Sussex)

John Beresford WILLETT Police Staff, Office of the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. For services to Policing and to Community Cohesion in Sussex (Worthing, West Sussex)Medallists of the Order of the British Empire:

Sherree FAGGE Head of Nursing Palliative and End of Life Care, NHS England. For services to Healthcare (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Judith MONK Chair, The Hastings and Rother YMCA. For services to Disadvantaged Young People in East Sussex (Hastings, East Sussex)

Kenneth Edgar MUNDAY. For services to Charity and to the community in Westfield, East Sussex (Hastings, East Sussex)

Jeanette Anita SLOAN. For services to Knitwear Design and to Diversity in the Fine Arts (Hove, East Sussex)

Matthew WENNINGTON Security Operations Manager, Prime Minister's Office. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Crawley, West Sussex)

Joan Isobel Dean WILLETT Fundraiser. For services to Charity, particularly during Covid-19 (Hastings, East Sussex)