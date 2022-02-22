The most expensive area to buy property in Horsham revealed

Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Horsham. Now we reveal where its most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Horsham are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 16 most expensive neighbourhoods in Horsham.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. West Chiltington Common The average property price in West Chiltington Common was £675,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst The average property price in Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst was £567,500. Photo: John Holden Photo Sales

3. Ashington & Washington The average property price in Ashington & Washington was £550,000. Photo Sales

4. Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green The average property price in Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green was £490,000. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales