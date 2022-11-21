Letter from Tim Lewin, Crowhurst Lane, Crowhurst

I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Andrew Young for raising the deeply worrying issue of the decision by our local NHS Trust to move cardiac intervention services away from the Conquest to Eastbourne DGH.

This may make sense to the trust but geographically there is no logic to the people living in the Conquest catchment area. From here to the DGH is a minimum of 30 minutes at the best time of the day, much longer at rush hour, add to this drive-time the inevitable delays in calling and waiting for an ambulance to arrive and the time elapsed could easily exceed that critical first hour. This move needs to be scrapped, immediately.

Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards.

