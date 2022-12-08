A developer has gained planning permission for phase II of the Saltbox Business Park in Bognor Regis.

Kier Property has achieved planning consent to develop 8.9 acres which will see 200,000 sq ft of modern, high quality, industrial space developed across 11 units, ranging between 3,000 to 50,000 sq ft.

Three units will be developed under the Logistics City brand and eight units under the Trade City brand, with some units being combined to suit occupier requirements.

Existing occupiers at Saltbox include Rolls Royce, Tesco, B&M, B&Q, Warburtons, Aldi and Greggs and Starbucks drive-thru. The new units will be marketed as freehold and leasehold and construction is planned to commence early in the new year.

How Saltbox phase II in Bognor Regis could look

Leigh Thomas, managing director for Kier Property, commented: “Bognor Regis was our first acquisition under our new PGIM industrial joint venture. We put sustainability at the heart of all our developments and we are targeting an EPC Rating A and BREEAM rating of Very Good here.

“Our units offer electric vehicle charging, solar PV panels, grade A office space and high-quality exterior finishes.”

The site lies within the designated area of Enterprise Bognor Regis, which is a 70-hectare commercial and employment development opportunity earmarked as the premier commercial development site in coastal West Sussex.

An aerial view of Saltbox, Bognor Regis, by Above All Images/Ian Hay

Kier is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction and property group. It says: “Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK, and we are committed to leaving lasting legacies through our work.”

For more information, please contact Kier Property’s agents: CBRE and LSH.