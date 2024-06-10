The annual event in Ardingly offered three days of wonderful countryside displays from Friday to Sunday, June 7-9.

Visitors were delighted as HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones attended the opening day to see the various activities on offer.

The event is organised by the South of England Agricultural Society and offers attractions including Atkinson Action Horses, international showjumping, heavy horse displays, cookery workshops, scurry-driving competitions, equine showing classes, and livestock competitions.

Deputy chief steward Graham Stafford received the President’s Award for 50 years of service to the South of England Agricultural Society and said it was ‘absolutely delightful’ to meet The Duchess of Edinburgh.

Graham, who lives in Albourne, said: “It’s my 48th annual show. We lost two because of Covid and foot-and-mouth (the 2001 outbreak), otherwise it would have been my 50th.”

He said he did not realise he was going to get the award and was ‘flabbergasted’ when The Duchess of Edinburgh announced his name.

Graham, who is a retired senior officer from the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, said: “In 1974 we started to put a fire station up at Ardingly specifically for the show.”

He said he has enjoyed the past 50 years volunteering for the society, and said it involves a lot of hard work and commitment during the build up each event.

“You wonder where the time has gone but you see the changes taking place in farming and in the show,” he said. “The society’s going from strength to strength.”

Graham thought this year’s show was a particularly good one with great crowds, quality entertainment and fascinating animal displays. He said: “I’m a retired sheep breeder as well. When I retired from the brigade I became a sheep breeder so we used to exhibit our sheep up at the showground.”

Among the many attractions this year was the Countryside Ring, which showcased falconry, axe skills, ferret displays, and search-and-rescue dog demonstrations. There was a special trail around the showground for children that offered fun and educational activities about food production, as well as the chance to meet local emergency services. The Discover the Countryside area provided fly casting, sheep shearing and wool spinning while the Woodland Craft Area featured demonstrations in trug, stick, hurdle and basket making, hedge laying and chainsaw carving. There were many street food areas too, as well as pop-up bars, cafes, a Grape & Grain Walk with Sussex vineyards and breweries, and a Gin Alley with locally distilled gins. Stalls sold country clothing, jewellery, pet accessories and much more.

1 . South of England Show 2024 HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the opening day of this year's South of England Show Photo: Stephen Lawrence Photography

2 . South of England Show 2024 HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the opening day of this year's South of England Show. Pictured: Graham Stafford receives the President's Award for 50 years of service to the South of England Agricultural Society Photo: Stephen Lawrence Photography

3 . South of England Show 2024 HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the opening day of this year's South of England Show Photo: Stephen Lawrence Photography