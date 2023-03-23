Sussex is home to many amazing villages – but which is the largest in the county based on population?

A village is defined as a human settlement of a small size which is typically situated in a rural location and has a population of between 500 and and 2,500 people.

They are bigger then hamlets, but smaller then towns and are historically classified as a village when a church was built in the setting.

There are 6,116 villages in the UK. Whitwell in the East Midlands registered a population of 41 in the 2021 census, making it the smallest village in the country.

In Sussex, there are 375 villages, but which is the largest by population?

Using 2021 Census data – here are the ten largest Sussex villages ranked by population.

1 . Lancing - 27,933 With a population of 27,933, Lancing is the biggest village in Sussex and the UK. A mix mid-rise coastal urban homes and farms and wildlife reserves on northern chalk downs, the village was a popular seaside resort in the mid-19th century, gaining favour for its secluded atmosphere. Now the home of the Brighton and Hove Albion first team training ground. Photo: Christian Collins

2 . Hassocks - 14,211 With a population of 14,211, Hassocks' name is said to be derived from the tufts of grass found in the surrounding fields. Until 2000 the site fell in two parishes, Clayton and Keymer. Photo: Steve Robards

3 . Wick - 13,220 With a population of 13,220, Wick formed around Wick Manor, established after the Norman Conquest of 1066. The village contains three separate parades of shops, including a Farm Foods, green grocer, florist, a laundrette, one pub and various other small specialist shops. Photo: PartilhadeViagens

4 . Southwater - 11,202 With a population of 11,202, Southwater had a £25m renewal in 2006. The Country Park is located on land originally named Andrews Farm which dates back to mediaeval times. Photo: J.A. Suárez