According to the Telegraph, Kingston is one of the most desirable villages in the country.
According to the Telegraph, Kingston is one of the most desirable villages in the country.
According to the Telegraph, Kingston is one of the most desirable villages in the country.

The ten smallest villages in Sussex ranked by population

Sussex is home to many amazing villages – but which is the smallest in the county based on population?

By Frankie Elliott
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT

A village is defined as a human settlement of a small size which is typically situated in a rural location and has a population of between 500 and and 2,500 people.

They are bigger then hamlets, but smaller then towns and are historically classified as a village when a church was built in the setting.

There are 6,116 villages in the UK. Bradfield, in South Yorkshire, holds the title of being the largest in the country, housing a population of 17,000 people.

Alternatively, Whitwell in the East Midlands registered a population of 41 in the 2021 census, making it the smallest village.

In Sussex, there are 375 villages, but which is the smallest by population?

Using 2021 Census data – here are the ten smallest Sussex villages ranked by population.

With a population of 501, Five Ashes is the smallest village in Sussex. Situated in between Mayfield and Heathfield, the village had a church dedicated to The Good Shepherd bible tale, until its demolition and replacement by an end of life hospice in 2019.

1. Five Ashes - 501

With a population of 501, Five Ashes is the smallest village in Sussex. Situated in between Mayfield and Heathfield, the village had a church dedicated to The Good Shepherd bible tale, until its demolition and replacement by an end of life hospice in 2019.

With a population of 517, Singleton is the smallest village in West Sussex. The village name is derived from the Anglo-Saxon 'sengel', which means burnt clearing.

2. Singleton - 517

With a population of 517, Singleton is the smallest village in West Sussex. The village name is derived from the Anglo-Saxon 'sengel', which means burnt clearing.

With a population of 541, Slindon is situated on the southern edge of the South Downs National Park and was home to famous poet and writer Hilaire Belloc.

3. Slindon - 541

With a population of 541, Slindon is situated on the southern edge of the South Downs National Park and was home to famous poet and writer Hilaire Belloc.

With a population of 554, Chelwood Gate was one of the entrances into Ashdown Forest through which John of Gaunt, the third surviving son of King Edward III, would have entered the forest from his hunting lodge.

4. Chelwood Gate - 554

With a population of 554, Chelwood Gate was one of the entrances into Ashdown Forest through which John of Gaunt, the third surviving son of King Edward III, would have entered the forest from his hunting lodge.

