The Traitors' castle is making headlines – here's what Sussex has to offer

The castle used for The Traitors is making headlines after it was revealed it was worth around £16.7million. Ardross Castle, where the BBC show is filmed, is a 19th-century estate which spans more than 100 acres of parkland.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT

Research conducted by Vegas Gems provided the valuation for the entire estate, just north of Inverness in Scotland. They analysed a geocoding system, examined Highland property data and employed a land value estimator to estimate the total cost.

Josh Lingenfelter, a spokesperson for Vegas Gems, said: “Since its second series debut at the start of January, The Traitors has had viewers on the edge of their seats. Interestingly, it has also kindled an increased interest in the Scottish Highlands, potentially boosting relocation. The season premiere led to a significant 298 per cent rise in UK searches for ‘move to Scotland."

How does Sussex compare? Our county has a number of castles in various states of repair, some huge and some just ruins.

1. Bodiam Castle

Built in the 14th century, Bodiam Castle is a perfect example of mediaeval architecture and is surrounded by a moat. It has been featured in several movies. Photo: National Trust

2. Arundel Castle

There are nearly 1,000 years of history at Arundel Castle, situated in magnificent grounds overlooking the River Arun and built at the end of the 11th century by Roger de Montgomery, Earl of Arundel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Herstmonceux Castle

Herstmonceux Castle is a 15th century brick building and the 300-acre estate includes woodland, formal and themed gardens Photo: Bader College

4. Amberley Castle

Amberley Castle, recorded in the Doomsday Book as Amberley, is rich in history, and to this day, still obtains many of its original features. Photo: Gary Shipton

