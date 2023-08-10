A Free the Nipple demonstration is taking place in Sussex this weekend.

Free the Nipple Brighton 2023 will be on seafront from 12pm-2pm on Saturday, August 12.

The event will start at Hove Lawns before a march towards the i360 at 1pm, which will be followed by a rally and picnic in the area.

A spokesperson from the event said: “This summer join us for a protest like no other! Once again we will be coming together in Brighton to say ‘no’ to the many ways the male gaze continues to dictate how we behave in our society.”