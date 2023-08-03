‘The visual intrusion will be significant I fear’: Eastbourne MP discusses solar farm proposals

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has questioned the visual impact that a proposed solar farm may have in the area after meeting with the company behind the plans.

The proposed site location plan in Eastbourne. Picture from Low Carbon

On Wednesday, July 26, the MP met with investment and asset management company Low Carbon to discuss its proposals for a ‘Suncoast Solar Farm’ on land to the east and west of the East Coastway Line.

Mrs Ansell, who explained that she would ideally want a 'rooftop-first strategy', said: "I will want to see more of the plans but if it is ultimately given the green light by councillors, the widest possible community benefit will need to be front and central. The land earmarked for this is one of too few wide open green spaces in our town. The visual intrusion will be significant I fear.

"I raised constituents’ concerns around land and livestock and was reassured that Low Carbon’s proposal includes biodiversity enhancements and continued sheep grazing as traditional meadow management. I was also told that the plan is for all structures to be raised to allow floodwater to remain."

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell. Picture from Sussex World

If the application is successful construction will not start until the summer of 2025 at the earliest, the MP said.

She added: "I will be keeping a close eye on progress and I will be vying for potential apprenticeships and training opportunities here in Eastbourne."

Low Carbon stakeholder manager Beverley Rodbard-Hedderwick said discussions with Mrs Ansell were ‘constructive’.

She added: “Alongside our ambition to power Eastbourne with clean electricity and help tackle climate change, we will look to enhance the local environment by carefully managing its wetland and grassland habitats. Our plans include ample space around the ditches on the site, planting more trees, hedges and meadow grassland, as well as encouraging the siting of beehives.

Land where the solar farm could be developed. Picture from a resident

“The Suncoast Solar Farm will power over 6,400 family homes every year and help Eastbourne meet its net zero ambitions by generating clean energy within the district. We are committed to delivering a community benefit, and we will work with members of the local community to ensure that what we offer meets their needs.”