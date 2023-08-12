BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

The world famous lawn mower race is in Sussex tonight: Britain’s Got Talent and Love Island stars attend the 14-hour, 500-lap event

The world’s toughest lawn mower race is in Sussex this evening (Saturday, August 12) with TV stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard set to start the event.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

It is the British Lawn Mower Racing Association's 50th Anniversary so the club has decided to stage a special celebratory event called the BLMRA 500 in place of the usual 12-hour race.

Some 50 teams of three, including racers from the US and Europe, will head to Five Oaks near Billingshurst (field opens 3pm, race begins 7pm) for the 500 lap race, which should take a punishing 14 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets cost £6 for adults with under 16s being able to watch for free. Parking is also free. People can find out more and buy tickets at www.blmra.co.uk/blmra500.

The world's toughest lawn mower race is at Five Oaks this evening (Saturday, August 12)The world's toughest lawn mower race is at Five Oaks this evening (Saturday, August 12)
The world's toughest lawn mower race is at Five Oaks this evening (Saturday, August 12)
Read More
Brighton is worst UK city for single parents with these other Sussex towns ranki...

A BLMRA spokesperson said: “The Club calculates that based on past performances the winning mower will have covered an astonishing 400 miles by the finish, almost equivalent to travelling from London to Manchester and back.

“Appearing at the event, sampling lawn mower racing and officially starting the race will be brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard. AJ first came to the public’s attention in 2013’s Britain’s Got Talent and later went on to become one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals over four seasons. Fellow dancer and choreographer Curtis appeared in the fifth series of Love Island and both brothers are mad car enthusiasts as reflected in their YouTube channel output.”

The club said teams in this year’s event will still be chasing the 12-hour trophy. Proceeds from the event will this year be going to Prostate Cancer UK. There will also be full race commentary from Radio Le Mow on 87.7 FM.

Related topics:SussexLove IslandParkingTickets