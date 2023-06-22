‘The world's greatest living explorer’ to visit East Sussex village castle

World-famous explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE will be the guest speaker at a 30th anniversary celebration dinner at Herstmonceux Castle Estate.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Herstmonceux Castle being gifted to Queen’s University in Canada by the late Drs. Alfred and Isabel Bader. The castle was originally built in 1441 by the High Sherriff of Surrey and Sussex Sir Roger Fiennes, who is an ancestor of Sir Ranulph.

A spokesperson from Queen's University’s Bader College said: “Sir Ranulph, who is widely regarded as the world's greatest living explorer, was the first person to visit both the North Pole and South Pole by surface means, and the first to cross Antarctica on foot. In May 2009, at the age of 65, he climbed to the summit of Mount Everest.

Herstmonceux Castle. Picture from Bader College

"As part of castle’s celebratory events, he will be speaking to guests on June 30, 2023. His visit coincides with the launch of his Amazon Prime documentary ‘Explorer’.”

The Herstmonceux Castle Estate is home to Bader College, the UK campus for Queen’s University, which was recently announced as third in the world in The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its commitment to advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The spokesperson added: “The anniversary event will not only honour the wonderful legacy of the Baders, but will also highlight some exciting plans for the future of the college."

The dinner will be followed on Saturday, July 1, with a Castle Community Celebration Event – which will include archery and axe throwing, falconry and Canadian-themed food.