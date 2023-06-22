NationalWorldTV
Air ambulance lands by Eastbourne supermarket: Patient taken to hospital following accidental injury

A person has been taken to hospital following an ‘accidental injury’ after an air ambulance was seen by a supermarket in Eastbourne, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

At 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 21, a resident said the helicopter was seen behind Asda, Next and Boots in The Crumbles off Pevensey Bay Road.

A KSS spokesperson said: “A helicopter from KSS was dispatched to Eastbourne on 21st June. Our crew arrived on scene at 3.35pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury. The patient was then transported to hospital by road.”

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

