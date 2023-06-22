Air ambulance lands by Eastbourne supermarket: Patient taken to hospital following accidental injury

At 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 21, a resident said the helicopter was seen behind Asda, Next and Boots in The Crumbles off Pevensey Bay Road.

A KSS spokesperson said: “A helicopter from KSS was dispatched to Eastbourne on 21st June. Our crew arrived on scene at 3.35pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury. The patient was then transported to hospital by road.”