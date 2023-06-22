Air ambulance lands by Eastbourne supermarket: Patient taken to hospital following accidental injury
A person has been taken to hospital following an ‘accidental injury’ after an air ambulance was seen by a supermarket in Eastbourne, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said.
At 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 21, a resident said the helicopter was seen behind Asda, Next and Boots in The Crumbles off Pevensey Bay Road.
A KSS spokesperson said: “A helicopter from KSS was dispatched to Eastbourne on 21st June. Our crew arrived on scene at 3.35pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury. The patient was then transported to hospital by road.”
READ THIS:
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including a French Bulldog, Terriers and a Spaniel
Page 1 of 2