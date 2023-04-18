There's still time to have your say on A259 works between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

There’s still time to have your say on major highway works set to take place between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

A public consultation on proposals for the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton started earlier this year and will close at 11.59pm on April 23, so there’s still time to make your voice heard.

This latest consultation comes after a previous consultation in 2021. Designers used feedback from the original designs to inform the latest proposals, which have been put forward for final consideration.

The scheme focuses on improvements to nine key locations between Comet Corner and Bridge Road Roundabout, with changes to speed limits along the corridor intended to promote safer driving and cut down on accidents.

Part of the proposals.

The purpose of the consultation is to present the preferred design option developed for each location in response to the latest feedback, and to seek public support for them.

It’s hoped the revised plans will reduce congestion on the highway between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, improve journey time reliability, improve road safety and address known collision hotspots, improve conditions for walking, cycling and horse riding in order to encourage a switch from car travel, and to provide bus priority measures to encourage a switch to public transport.

Once the public consultation period ends, the council will submit a funding bid to the Department for Transport. If the application is successful, central government will pay for 85 per cent of the development, and the remaining 15 per cent of the budget will come from local sources like developer contributions and the council’s own funds. At this stage, it is estimated the works will cost £37.5m.

