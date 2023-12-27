These dogs at the RSPCA in Sussex are looking for loving homes.
A Bulldog, Chihuahua and Poodle crossbreeds are among the pups hoping to start the new year in their forever homes.
Could you be the right owner for one of these adorable dogs?
These dogs are all currently being cared for at RSPCA’s two branches in Sussex – one is located in Chichester, and the other is located in Brighton.
1. Molly - two-year-old Toy Poodle cross
Molly is another friendly and lively girl who was a little shy on arrival but soon came out of her shell, the RSPCA said. She will need complete training, including housetraining, and has not known what it is like to live in a house before. Molly was rescued with three other dogs but they had all been kept separately. She may be able to live with another dog in her new home after successful introductions. She is looking for a calm household but will need a fairly active owner as she is always on the go! The charity believes Molly would be best in a home without young children. Photo: RSPCA
2. Brie - two-year-old Miniature Poodle cross
Brie is a friendly, lively girl who was a little shy on arrival but soon came out of her shell, the RSPCA said. She will need complete training, including housetraining, and has not known what it is like to live in a house before. Brie was rescued with three other dogs but they had all been kept separately. She may be able to live with another dog in her new home after successful introductions. She is looking for a calm household but will need a fairly active owner as she is always on the go! The charity believes Brie would be best in a home without young children. Photo: RSPCA
3. Leslie - six-month-old crossbreed
Leslie is a very sweet and friendly girl. Although she is still very shy, she is starting to become braver. She is looking for an experienced owner who has had a timid dog before and is prepared to put time into her training and socialisation. The RSPCA says the outside world is quite scary for Leslie at the moment, so walks will need to be in quiet places to begin with. Leslie loves other dogs and will need a home where there is already a resident dog who would like to play with a bouncy puppy. She is looking for a calm home environment but will be a lively girl so needs an active owner. Leslie is a new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA
4. Spencer - one-year-old Whippet cross
Spencer is a friendly, lively boy who was a little shy on arrival but soon became the bouncy, confident boy he is now. He will need a little training and an active owner who can keep up with him and stop him from becoming bored. The RSPCA said Spencer has been good with other dogs while in the charity's care, and he may be able to live with another dog in his new home after successful introductions. Spencer is a new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA