3 . Leslie - six-month-old crossbreed

Leslie is a very sweet and friendly girl. Although she is still very shy, she is starting to become braver. She is looking for an experienced owner who has had a timid dog before and is prepared to put time into her training and socialisation. The RSPCA says the outside world is quite scary for Leslie at the moment, so walks will need to be in quiet places to begin with. Leslie loves other dogs and will need a home where there is already a resident dog who would like to play with a bouncy puppy. She is looking for a calm home environment but will be a lively girl so needs an active owner. Leslie is a new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA