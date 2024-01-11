These dogs at the RSPCA in Sussex are looking for loving homes.
A litter of Great Dane puppies are among the dogs at the RSPCA who need new homes.
Can you give one of these pooches, young or old, a loving home?
These dogs are all currently being cared for at two RSPCA branches in Sussex – one is located in Chichester, and the other is located in Brighton.
1. Great Dane puppies - five-months-old
The RSPCA currently has multiple Great Dane puppies in foster who are ready to move on to their forever homes. They are looking for owners with large breed experience and who ideally have another, neutered, resident dog. The pups will need access to their own garden in a home where they won’t be left for too long. Families with children and other animals will be considered, the charity has said. Photo: RSPCA
2. Orville - 16-month-old crossbreed
Orville is a young boy who can be very exuberant at times, so he is looking for an experienced owner who is prepared to put time into his training. He is very friendly and enjoys fuss and attention. He knows how to sit and can walk nicely on the lead when he is not too over excited! Orville likes other dogs and loves to play with them but he can be a bit too full-on for some canines. He will need a home without cats. The pooch is looking for an active, adult only home with someone who can provide him with plenty of mental stimulation and exercise. He will need his own garden. Photo: RSPCA
3. Polly and Tommy - seven-year-old Shih Tzu cross pair
Polly and Tommy are both friendly, sweet dogs who can be a little unsure to begin with. However, they can be won-over and will quickly become your friend with a few tasty treats. Tommy and Polly know how to sit and try to be clean in their kennel so they should housetrain easily, the RSPCA said. They are new arrivals who are still being assessed, but will be looking for a new home together. Photo: RSPCA
4. Mia - seven year old crossbreed
Mia is a very sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets. The RSPCA has said she is a happy, cheeky soul who is ready to settle down with a loving family. Mia is looking for experienced owners who are around most of the day, and any children in her home must be over 16 years old. She cannot live with other pets due to her predatory instincts. She has previously has issues with lunging at traffic, other animals and wildlife. Due to this she will need a home in a quiet area to help train around this. Mia is currently undergoing training to help with her rehabilitation, and this will need to be continued in a home for her to succeed. Photo: RSPCA