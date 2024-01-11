2 . Orville - 16-month-old crossbreed

Orville is a young boy who can be very exuberant at times, so he is looking for an experienced owner who is prepared to put time into his training. He is very friendly and enjoys fuss and attention. He knows how to sit and can walk nicely on the lead when he is not too over excited! Orville likes other dogs and loves to play with them but he can be a bit too full-on for some canines. He will need a home without cats. The pooch is looking for an active, adult only home with someone who can provide him with plenty of mental stimulation and exercise. He will need his own garden. Photo: RSPCA