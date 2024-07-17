These are the 12 most charming villages in Sussex, according to our reporters

Hot off the heels of The Telegraph’s top 10, our reporters have pulled their expertise and knowledge together to compile an alternative list of the county’s most charming villages.
Here are the 12 most picturesque villages in Sussex, according to our reporters at SussexWorld.
Reporters at SussexWorld had their say on what they think are the most beautiful villages in Sussex. Photo: Contributed
2. Wisborough Green
SussexWorld head of sport Mark Dunford said: "Any village which has a cricket ground right in the centre deserves to be up there as one to visit. Situated on the A272 west of Billingshurst, Wisborough Green really is your typical English village with it's village green, pubs - it boasts three The Bat & Ball, The Cricketers Arms and The Three Crowns - a pond and village shop. There are so many lovely walks to, through and from the village it really is one of the most picturesque and scenic villages in West Sussex." Photo: Steve Robards
3. Lurgashall
SussexWorld reporter Connor Gormley, who covers the Bognor, Chichester and Midhurst areas, said: "This isolated hamlet, a little ways from Petworth, is the living definition of a hidden gem. With a population of around 600 people, and nestled amongst the winding roads of the South Downs, it can be hard to find if you don't know where to look, but it's absolutely worth it when you do. A gorgeous cricket ground, a unique winery, a village pub, and a beautiful church dating back to the Anglo-Saxons, all make Lurgashall a village out of place and time, a glimpse of old England in the 21st century." Photo: Steve Robards
4. Southwater
Chief reporter Sarah Page, who covers Horsham District, said: "Southwater is a special village just south of Horsham. It’s not chocolate-box pretty but it is pretty remarkable. The now rapidly-expanding village has a number of new-build modern homes – but long ago it was home to dinosaurs. In the 1920s the fossilised bones of an Iguanodon were discovered in clay at the local brickworks which used to dominate the village. Nowadays the find has been immortalised in a sculpture in the village centre. The brickworks themselves led to the creation of a local beauty spot – Southwater Country Park. The park’s three lakes were constructed from the brickworks’ former clay pits and now form the basis of a thriving water sports centre. But that’s not all. The scenic park has a special attraction for children – its own ‘dinosaur island’." Photo: Contributed
