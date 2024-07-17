These are the 12 most charming villages in Sussex, according to our reporters

4 . Southwater

Chief reporter Sarah Page, who covers Horsham District, said: "Southwater is a special village just south of Horsham. It’s not chocolate-box pretty but it is pretty remarkable. The now rapidly-expanding village has a number of new-build modern homes – but long ago it was home to dinosaurs. In the 1920s the fossilised bones of an Iguanodon were discovered in clay at the local brickworks which used to dominate the village. Nowadays the find has been immortalised in a sculpture in the village centre. The brickworks themselves led to the creation of a local beauty spot – Southwater Country Park. The park’s three lakes were constructed from the brickworks’ former clay pits and now form the basis of a thriving water sports centre. But that’s not all. The scenic park has a special attraction for children – its own ‘dinosaur island’." Photo: Contributed