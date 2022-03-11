These are the buildings in Hastings Country Park that were lost to crumbling cliffs

They feature in a new book by local historian Steve Peak who has has taken a deep dive into the history of a local treasure with his new book.

The book, entitled Hastings Country Park – A History - records the many dramatic events and changes that have taken place in the town’s much-loved country park over the years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve says that a striking and diverse story can be seen in what has happened in Ecclesbourne Glen.

Ecclesbourne Glen in around 1950. SUS-220803-101853001

He said: “Immediately after the Second World War the west side of the glen was dominated by the former Coastguard station, several popular cafes with gardens, and many well-used pathways.

“But today almost everything in that picture has gone, mainly because of the 50-yard erosion of the cliffs.

“Only odd bits and pieces of the buildings have survived, now buried in dense bushes, while the one path down the glen is now further inland, close to the much-criticised development at Rocklands caravan park.

“The Coastguard station had been built in 1861 to replace an anti-smuggling station that had been constructed in 1819 almost on the beach just to the east of Ecclesbourne Glen, but which had been almost washed away in storms in 1859.

Ecclesbourne Glen pictured in July 2021. Picture by Steve Peak SUS-221103-124330001

“The 1861 station was built at what seemed to be a safe distance from the edge of the cliff, but the never-ending coastal erosion was to prove this wrong.

“The station was in two blocks: one of five houses, the other of two, with one of these used as a store.

“As there was no water supply, there was a courtyard in front collecting rainwater into an underground brick tank, remnants of which can still be seen on the beach.

“Ecclesbourne station had been built long after smuggling had died out, and so the Coastguards living there in the late 19th century spent most of their time helping the occasional shipwreck, and rescuing people in distress on the beach or on the cliffs.

“But the Admiralty decided in 1903 to scale down the national Coastguard service because of advancing technology in ships and communications, and Ecclesbourne station closed a few years later.

“However, following the First World War the redundant station became a popular residence for civilians, and its former gardens on the west slope were gradually occupied by a variety of cafes and tea shops, and by the early 1950s this part of the glen had become a large-scale setting for public refreshments.

“But this all came to end in the winter of 1960/1 when heavy rain caused big landslips and a fall of a large portion of the cliff undermined both the big cafe and the former Coastguard station.

“The path going down into the glen from the East Hill was permanently closed and relocated about 50 yards inland.

“In mid-1962 Hastings Council decided to demolish the station and push it and the big café over the cliff. This took place in the following months, with the enthusiastic assistance of some local youngsters!

“Over the past six decades Ecclesbourne Glen has mainly returned to being a wildish landscape, although overshadowed by what has taken place at Rocklands.”

Hastings Country Park – A History is being published by Groundwork, who run the Bale House interpretive and visitor centre at Fairlight.

The book is an 80-page A4 full-colour print of Steve’s website www.hastingscountryparkhistory.com, with many pictures and maps.

There will be a launch event at Bale House from 10am - 1pm on 19 March, where Steve will be signing copies. The price is £10, payable only by card.

Steve also has an exhibition currently running at the Fisherman’s Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road. The exhibition ties in with his last book which looks at the fascinating history of The America Ground in Hastings.