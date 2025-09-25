These ‘brave soles’ raised almost £4k at firewalk for veterans’ care home

Partipants walked across coals as hot as 600 degrees Celcius to raise funds for the care and wellbeing of residents at Care for Veterans in Boundary Road.

The event was held at Worthing Rugby Club on Saturday, September 20, and has so far raised almost £4,000 – with the total expected to rise.

Among the 15 ‘brave soles’ taking part was Care for Veterans home manager Vicky Strange, who raised £1,400.

She said: “It was amazing to see so many people step out of their comfort zones to support our veterans. The courage they showed raised money which will help us continue giving our residents the care and recognition they deserve.

“I’ve never done anything like this before but I wanted to give something back to our veteran community, and as the home manager, to lead by example for any future events and to get more people involved. I want to thank everyone – from firewalkers to volunteers and all those that supported us on the night – for making it such a memorable, fun and worthwhile event.”

Care for Veterans provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.

The home is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a merger with the charity earlier this year. For more information on the home and ways to fundraise and support, visit www.careforveterans.org.uk

1 . Care for Veterans firewalk Fundraises braved 600-degree coals for the challenge Photo: Royal Star & Garter

2 . Car for Veterans firewalk Fifteen people took part in the fundraiser for Care for Veterans Photo: Royal Star & Garter

3 . Care for Veterans firewalk Care for Veterans home manager Vicky Strange was among those taking part Photo: Royal Star & Garter