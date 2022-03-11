Formerly one of the shepherd’s barns on the Goodwood Estate, The Forage Yard offers close to 3,000sqft of light and airy accommodation, showcasing vaulted ceilings decorated with exposed beams and providing versatility, a perfect blend of character and contemporary interior styling ideally suited to modern family lifestyles. Wooden floors in rich hues across reception rooms bring practicality along with a sense of harmony and in the impressive drawing room a red-brick chimney houses a contemporary stove offering comforting warmth. Filled with natural light courtesy of a wall of south facing windows, along with a door to access the outside, this living room offers ample space for both relaxed seating and a dining area. The adjacent family/sitting room provides flexible-use options, perhaps a quiet space to sit and read beside the modern, freestanding wood-burning stove, or a dedicated formal dining room for entertaining guests. At the heart of the generous kitchen/ breakfast room is a large Aga stove with pretty-tiled splash-back. Shaker-style wall and low level units are topped with granite work surfaces. Beyond the kitchen, the westerly wing provides a study/home office, bedroom five and a well appointed shower-room. With independent access this could offer annexe accommodation for visitors, or a suite for a dependent relative. Four further bedrooms are reached via a length of hallway, situated on the eastern side of the property, all with fitted wardrobe storage. The principal room benefits from a stylish en-suite shower room and the family bathroom, flooded with light from an overhead skylight window is situated adjacent to the bedrooms. The accommodation is completed by a cloakroom and a utility room.