Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Thirteen East Sussex charities put forward for the UK’s highest award for voluntary services

Thirteen charities in East Sussex have been put forward this year for the UK’s highest award for outstanding voluntary services.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

The 13 charities that will fly the flag for East Sussex at The King’s Award are Brighter Heathfield, The Monday Group, Breathe Easy Eastbourne, Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, Lewes House of Friendship, Brighter Uckfield, the National Coastwatch Institution, The Sussex Heart Charity, Pedal People, the Eastbourne Blind Society, New Note Orchestra, Friends of Home Physiotherapy and Eastbourne Networx.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a royal accolade awarded annually to groups that are judged to be exceptional in the charity sector. The award is the equivalent to an MBE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nominations are made independently before going through a thorough local assessment process, from which a shortlist is produced for the King’s adjudication team.

Most Popular
Invited guests listen in as Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman offers congratulations to the chosen charitiesInvited guests listen in as Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman offers congratulations to the chosen charities
Invited guests listen in as Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman offers congratulations to the chosen charities

The 13 East Sussex groups will now go forward to the national level, with successful charities from across the UK being announced later in the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman hosted a reception to celebrate the latest group of nominees at Victoria Baptist Church in Eastbourne.

Deputy Lieutenant and former High Sheriff of East Sussex Juliet Smith, who leads the local assessment panel, said: “The Lord-Lieutenant is responsible in each county for conducting due diligence on all applications deemed to be eligible by the awards office in Whitehall.

“By nature many people are reticent about promoting the worth and value of their endeavours. It is thus heart-warming to see the positive effects felt by volunteers when someone is prepared to nominate their charity for such a distinguished hallmark of excellence.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman addresses the charities that gathered together at the East Sussex receptionLord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman addresses the charities that gathered together at the East Sussex reception
Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman addresses the charities that gathered together at the East Sussex reception

READ THIS:

Pictures: Block of 'luxury' flats in Eastbourne town centre listed for sale for more than £5 million

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside the beautiful Sussex spa that's a 'secret haven of tranquillity' for its guests

Residents vent fury at East Sussex asylum seeker site public meeting

Juliet Smith, deputy Lieutenant and lead member of the East Sussex KAVS assessment panel, is pictured at the reception with High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard BickerstethJuliet Smith, deputy Lieutenant and lead member of the East Sussex KAVS assessment panel, is pictured at the reception with High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth
Juliet Smith, deputy Lieutenant and lead member of the East Sussex KAVS assessment panel, is pictured at the reception with High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth
Related topics:Nominations