Thirteen East Sussex charities put forward for the UK’s highest award for voluntary services

Thirteen charities in East Sussex have been put forward this year for the UK’s highest award for outstanding voluntary services.

The 13 charities that will fly the flag for East Sussex at The King’s Award are Brighter Heathfield, The Monday Group, Breathe Easy Eastbourne, Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, Lewes House of Friendship, Brighter Uckfield, the National Coastwatch Institution, The Sussex Heart Charity, Pedal People, the Eastbourne Blind Society, New Note Orchestra, Friends of Home Physiotherapy and Eastbourne Networx.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a royal accolade awarded annually to groups that are judged to be exceptional in the charity sector. The award is the equivalent to an MBE.

Nominations are made independently before going through a thorough local assessment process, from which a shortlist is produced for the King’s adjudication team.

Invited guests listen in as Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman offers congratulations to the chosen charities

The 13 East Sussex groups will now go forward to the national level, with successful charities from across the UK being announced later in the year.

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman hosted a reception to celebrate the latest group of nominees at Victoria Baptist Church in Eastbourne.

Deputy Lieutenant and former High Sheriff of East Sussex Juliet Smith, who leads the local assessment panel, said: “The Lord-Lieutenant is responsible in each county for conducting due diligence on all applications deemed to be eligible by the awards office in Whitehall.

“By nature many people are reticent about promoting the worth and value of their endeavours. It is thus heart-warming to see the positive effects felt by volunteers when someone is prepared to nominate their charity for such a distinguished hallmark of excellence.”

Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman addresses the charities that gathered together at the East Sussex reception

