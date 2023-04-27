Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Block of 'luxury' flats in Eastbourne town centre listed for sale for more than £5 million

A block of 26 ‘luxury’ apartments in Eastbourne town centre has been listed for sale on Zoopla with the owner looking for offers starting from £5,750,000.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST

Longstone Yard in Ashford Road was listed on Zoopla on Monday, April 24.

On the listing from The London Broker it says: “A collection of 26 luxury apartments and an office, offering a turnkey investment in the seaside resort of Eastbourne, to be completed shortly. Overall [the] portfolio total gross rent [is] estimated to be £397,000-£439,000 per annum. Eastbourne NHS is the selected location for foreign doctors and health professionals to retrain to be able to practice in the UK. The NHS has expressed an interest in renting the whole building on a quarterly rental with all bills inclusive.”

Tenure of the whole building is freehold and the 26 apartments are on 999-year leases

The listing also says: “This unique development, to be completed shortly, raises the bar for residential accommodation in Eastbourne.”

