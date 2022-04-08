This cosy community library in Felpham is raising money for ovarian cancer

Simone’s Library, on Outram Road, Felpham, has raised £826 for ovarian cancer charity Ovacome, which provides support for those living with the condition.

Starting out in 2020 as a book swap for beauty therapist Simone Froud and her friends, it soon snowballed into something bigger, better and more expansive.

As more and more people got involved, she decided to make the ‘book swap’ a community library, giving residents the chance to buy books for a small donation.

Before she knew it, what started out as a single shelf had taken over her entire car port.

Complete with fairy lights, cosy armchairs, pillows, more fairy lights and blankets, Mrs Froud has cultivated a space so cosy she often comes home to find strangers browsing the shelves.

“I keep thinking it’ll fade off, but it never does,” Mrs Froud said.

“I’ve made some lovely friends, and people often ask me about the charity, which is a really good thing, because it’s raising awareness of ovarian cancer.”

Ovacome is a charity uniquely close to Mrs Froud’s heart. Living with stage 4 ovarian cancer herself, Ovacome gave her much-needed advice, guidance and palliative support.

“It’s a real battle. When you get diagnosed with cancer, your whole world changes, so raising awareness for Ovacome really does please me,” she said.

