This is how to get a free pass to Hastings and Bexhill leisure centres and gyms

Freedom Leisure is offering a one day guest pass for people who want to try out its facilities in Hastings and Rother.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:01 BST

The company, which runs Summerfields Leisure Centre and swimming pool, offer six gyms, two pools, three welcome coaching sessions and over 150 exercise classes a week, with friendly, qualified staff on hand to support people.

Eligible sites include, Summerfields Leisure Centre, Rye Sports Centre, Falaise Fitness Centre, Helenswood Sports Centre, Bexhill Leisure Pool and Bexhill Leisure Centre. The offer is open until May 26.

Freedom Leisure says its aim is to provide affordable, inclusive and sustainable facilities that the whole community can enjoy.

Freedom Leisure is offering a free one day pass to any of its centres, pools and gyms in the Hastings and Rother area
Go to www.bit.ly/3FeehUj to fill in and submit a form. You can also find the link on Summerfields Leisure Centre Facebook page.

