Donated presents can be used by the charity as raffle prizes at its fund raising events during this year. A spokesperson for St Michael’s said: “While we are incredibly grateful for all the gifts received from family and friends over the festive season, sometimes it’s possible to receive two of the same thing or maybe it’s just not your cup of tea. Why not consider donating to St Michael’s Hospice. The Hospice can put your unwanted presents to good use, as they have lots of events that take place throughout the year which feature raffle and tombola prizes.”