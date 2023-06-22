NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

This is the biggest beer garden in Sussex and it has glorious sea views

Hastings Pier is bringing back the biggest beer garden in Sussex as it launches a host of big summer events.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

As well as enjoying a beer and beautiful sea views, you can also listen to some great music and live tribute bands.

Queen tribute band Flash will be playing today (Friday, June 23). The coming weeks will see tribute bands performing hits by The Rolling Stones, Bowie, Led Zeppelin and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday (June 24) will see a sunset DJ session with Brandon Block and following Sundays see the return of Pier Pressure, with live music from local bands. Events are being run by Damien Fell and Mark Dickson.

Most Popular
L-R: Mark Dickson and Damien Fell from Piertown Hastings.L-R: Mark Dickson and Damien Fell from Piertown Hastings.
L-R: Mark Dickson and Damien Fell from Piertown Hastings.

Damien said: “It struck us that there was not a lot planned on the pier for the summer so we had to move quickly and have come up with a full schedule of events. There will be space for local traders and brewers and we are hoping to create a fun, lively, family atmosphere where people can enjoy something different each time they come. Tickets for the Friday night tribute bands will never be more than £10.”

Visit: piertownhastings.com/tickets.

Have you read? Take a look inside this converted Victorian bath house for sale which has its own bowling alley and cinema

Related topics:Hastings PierSussexQueenTicketsThe Rolling Stones