Hastings Pier is bringing back the biggest beer garden in Sussex as it launches a host of big summer events.

As well as enjoying a beer and beautiful sea views, you can also listen to some great music and live tribute bands.

Queen tribute band Flash will be playing today (Friday, June 23). The coming weeks will see tribute bands performing hits by The Rolling Stones, Bowie, Led Zeppelin and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday (June 24) will see a sunset DJ session with Brandon Block and following Sundays see the return of Pier Pressure, with live music from local bands. Events are being run by Damien Fell and Mark Dickson.

L-R: Mark Dickson and Damien Fell from Piertown Hastings.

Damien said: “It struck us that there was not a lot planned on the pier for the summer so we had to move quickly and have come up with a full schedule of events. There will be space for local traders and brewers and we are hoping to create a fun, lively, family atmosphere where people can enjoy something different each time they come. Tickets for the Friday night tribute bands will never be more than £10.”

Visit: piertownhastings.com/tickets.