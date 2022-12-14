Yaaze Bistro Cafe and Meze is currently the highest rated restaurant in Hastings based on positive Tripadvisor reviews.

The town centre restaurant, at Denmark Place, opposite the Carlisle, is also placed number two in Sussex. Yaaze offers Mediterranean and Turkish cuisine, including vegetarian and vegan options.

It has a 443 ‘excellent’ reviews from diners who have visited.

Comments included ‘Amazing place, great food, friendly owners and staff’ and ‘Amazing food and great ambience’, with another diner commenting ‘Best food in Hastings! Utterly delicious and made with so much love and care.’ Many praised the meze dishes and commented on the good value of the food.

Yaaze Bistro - highly rated by Tripadvisor users

Chef Patron Kerim says: “Our speciality is delicious cuisine created with the ingenuity and passion inspired by the fantastic flavours of Mediterranean. We take great pride in improving upon meze dishes in new and creative ways.”