Carnival Week continues today with the weather looking better and lots going on in Hastings Old Town.

There is a guided walk of The Stade and fishing beach at 11am, meeting at the Fishermen’s Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road. St Clements Church, in High Street, is open to visitors from 11am – 3pm, with light lunches and afternoon teas served.

There is an organic cream tea in the former Old Town Rectory at 106 High Street (Salters lane entrance) from 2.30pm – 5pm, with a fund raising raffle. Proceeds to the Samaritans and Friary Gardeners.

There is a big auction in support of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society taking place at Hastings and St Leonards Angling Association, Marine Parade, tonight at 7pm, viewing from 3pm.

A Twittens and Cat Creeps Walk takes place at 3.15pm, meet at the Shipwreck Museum, Rock-a-Nore Road.

A Donut Eating Competition takes place at Butlers Gap, in George Street, from 5pm – 7pm. It’s a time trial to see how fast you can eat a sugary, jam-filled donut, without using your hands or licking your lips. Entry £1.

Hastings Winkle Club holds its Crazy Golf event at Hastings Adventure Golf, Marine Parade, from 6pm. Open to all. Entry £5 with prizes in adult and children competitions.

Soundwaves Community Choir will be singing at Butlers Gap, in George Street, from 7pm – 7.30pm. Free but donations to Old Hastings Preservation Society.