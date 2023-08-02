BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

In 23 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Bike Race

Cyclists pitted their leg strength against the steepest hill in Hastings Old Town on Tuesday evening when the Old Town Week Bike Race took place.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

The event saw people trying to get the fastest time up Crown Lane on an old butcher’s bike. It is held in memory of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read, who died on the beach during the Great Storm of 1987. Jimmy refused to get motorised transport, claiming he could get anywhere in town on his bike. He subsequently won a bet that he could not get up Crown Lane while remaining seated in the saddle.

Dry weather saw a good turn out of both entrants and spectators and the event was raising money for local charities and good causes.

Have you read? Shot fired through Hastings Old Town window narrowly misses person

Have you read? Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert is 42 pictures

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Hastings Old TownHastings