In 23 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Bike Race

Cyclists pitted their leg strength against the steepest hill in Hastings Old Town on Tuesday evening when the Old Town Week Bike Race took place.
The event saw people trying to get the fastest time up Crown Lane on an old butcher’s bike. It is held in memory of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read, who died on the beach during the Great Storm of 1987. Jimmy refused to get motorised transport, claiming he could get anywhere in town on his bike. He subsequently won a bet that he could not get up Crown Lane while remaining seated in the saddle.
Dry weather saw a good turn out of both entrants and spectators and the event was raising money for local charities and good causes.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2023: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
